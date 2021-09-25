PLYMOUTH, N.H. -- If there were any questions if Timberlane was for real this fall, the Owls made a major statement on Saturday.
Dom Pallaria ran for 120 yards and three touchdown, and Timberlane rolled past previously-unbeaten Plymouth 28-13.
With the win, the Owls improved to 4-0 on the season, their best start in at least 20 years. Plymouth fell to 3-1.
"Plymouth is one of the premier programs in the state," said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. "It's a very difficult place to win games. Our guys faced a little adversity, but handled it well. This is a very good win for our program."
Plymouth led 7-0 after one quarter, but Timberlane quickly stole the momentum in the second when nose guard Evan Roeger scooped up a fumble and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown.
Pallaria then took over, rushing for touchdowns of 3 and 11 yards to make it 21-7 Timberlane at halftime. Pallaria then added his final score, a 32-yard run, in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
"We ran the ball very well," said Fitzgerald. "We were able to control the line of scrimmage and had some very tough runs. They were the most physical team we have played this year, and we ran the ball very well. Dom (Pallaria) had some good, tough inside runs."
Roeger recovered two fumbles on the day, while Bryce Parker had a pair of sacks and Niko Langlois controlled the line of scrimmage at defensive tackle.
Timberlane will go for its fifth straight victory on Friday, when the Owls host Gilford (6:30 p.m.)
"The kids are excited for sure," said Fitzgerald. "Our guys are playing confidently, and with good reason. We feel good about where we are, and we will enjoy this victory. But we know there is a lot more work to be done."
Timberlane 28, Plymouth 13
Timberlane (3-1): 0 21 0 7 — 28
Plymouth (4-0): 7 0 0 6 — 13
Second Quarter
T — Evan Roeger 60 fumble recovery (Harrison Bloom kick)
T — Dom Pallaria 3 run (Bloom kick)
T — Pallaria 11 run (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Pallaria 32 run (Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane — Dom Pallaria 15-120, Dom Coppeta 11-81, Dan Post 8-63, Edward Digiulio 1-0
PASSING: Timberlane — Coppeta 5-9-0, 31
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Jaden Mwangi 2-15, Ethan Stewart 3-16
