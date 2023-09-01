EXETER, N.H. — The way Exeter High took control of Thursday night’s season opener in the second quarter, you got the feeling the first possession of the second half just might determine Timberlane Regional’s fate.
The host Blue Hawks, holding the 24-14 advantage, took the third-quarter kick then steamrolled 66 yards on eight runs, chewing up nearly six minutes. Dan Batstone’s 33-yard TD made it 31-14 and Exeter pulled away for the comfortable, 45-14, victory.
“We needed a stop. We didn’t get stops when we had to,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “They’re very effective coming out of the half.”
Timberlane, hurt in a handful of spots by graduation, most notably up front, got off to what had to be considered a dream-start scenario.
Eddie DiGiulio capped a 65-yard march with a five-yard TD and, less than three minutes in, it was 7-0 Timberlane.
Splashy sophomore Liam Corman got thing going with an athletic kick return, and new QB Jeremy Mlocek looked on point, connecting a couple times with Jake Basnett to set up the score.
After Exeter answered with a field goal, the Owls went quick-strike with Mlocek finding Corman down the seam for a 71-yard TD hookup to make it 14-3.
But Exeter had barely hit first gear.
The Blue Hawks, who fell to Timberlane on this field in the state quarters last November, ended the first with a TD then owned the second quarter, with two more scores, taking the 24-14 lead to the break.
“We came out of the gates quick. We hit on a few plays. Corman broke one, and we just couldn’t sustain anything,” said Fitzgerald. “We had trouble stopping them. We couldn’t get off the field defensively. I don’t think they punted once. We were concerned about physicality up front, and that showed tonight a little bit. They wore us down a little bit. That’s their game. It’s been their game a long time.”
Statistically speaking, the Owls managed 248 yards off offensive, but 136 of them came on the first two drives.
Mlocek finished his first start 10 of 16 for 163 yards with a TD and an interception.
