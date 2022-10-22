PLAISTOW, N.H. – On a night where defense for either side was basically an after-thought, Timberlane Regional came up with three game-changers in overtime, and that was the difference against a free-wheeling Dover High squad in a 48-42 thriller.
On first down, it was Jaden Mwangi, busting up a pass to the corner of the end zone.
On second, it was outside linebacker Braden Perras, swatting a pass at the line.
And on third, it was the hero of all heroes, senior linebacker Dan Post, with a 10-yard sack, his second of the night.
Dover was cooked, and the Owls – with their four shots from the 10 – only needed two, a pair of Eddie DiGiulio runs that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been in one of those and won one of those,” said a relieved Kevin Fitzgerald, the Owls coach. “I give credit to our senior guys. They fought. We made some stops when we had to … I guess.
"Offensively, we were able to run the ball like we have and made some plays. A lot of guys did a lot of good things.”
Offensively, Dover was dynamite all night.
Quarterback Ryder Aubin, who threw for well over 300 yards, tossed five TD passes and ran for the sixth.
“They were very well-prepared offensively. They have some playmakers, and they gave us some problems, clearly in coverage,” said Fitzgerald.
Timberlane just kept finding ways to match the Wave, score for score, rolling up 298 yards on the ground.
QB Dom Coppeta played an major impact roll, piling up 125 yards on 19 carries and hitting 7 of 12 passes for 140 more.
“We were definitely caught off guard. They marched right down the field on us many times. We just regrouped and came together,” said Coppeta.
“There’s not a lot of panic, just a lot of frustration, but we stuck together and got through it.”
The offenses just fired haymaker after haymaker.
Coppeta tossed TD dimes to Mwangi for 45 and DiGiulio for 43.
“It was rough, but I knew our offense is good, and we’d keep scoring. I knew eventually we’d get a stop. And that’s what happened,” said Coppeta.
Post, less than a year removed from his torn ACL suffered in the D-II state semis last November, ran for a pair of TDs.
“He’s a playmaker, and he’s hungry to be back out on the field,” said Fitzgerald. “He wants to make plays. He did tonight on both sides of the football.”
And DiGiulio (11 carries, 71 yards) had a couple touchdown runs, too, the second of which was a 48-yarder with 3:41 left in the fourth that knotted the contest at 42 apiece.
Each place-kicker, Dover’s Tucker Johnson and Timberlane’s Harrison Bloom, made all 6 PAT kicks.
And each also got a shot to win it late, but couldn’t with Johnson sliding a 33-yarder wide left and Bloom coming up 6 or 7 yards short on a 51-yard attempt as time expired.
That set up the overtime and the heroics from the Owls.
Now 7-1, with only a trip to Portsmouth/Oyster River left on the regular season slate, Timberlane has a firm grasp on the East Conference championship and the accompanying opening-round bye in the upcoming D-I playoffs.
“It’s really important to get a bye week and get everyone rested up if they have injuries or whatever,” said Coppeta.
