NASHUA, N.H. – The Timberlane girls, bidding for the program’s first championship appearance, didn’t make history in Monday’s state semifinal. But they certainly threw a heck of a scare into tradition-rich and top-seeded Exeter.
Down 3-0 late in the game, the No. 4 Owls scored twice to close the gap, but simply ran out of time, falling 3-2 to the Blue Hawks.
Unbeaten Exeter (18-0), gunning for its third Division I title in the last four years, now faces No. 3 Bedford in Friday’s title game.
“I give them credit for fighting till the end. That’s what I was proud of. (We) gave them a little scare,” said coach Jeff Baumann, whose club finished up the year at 16-3.
“I thought we fought for 80 minutes. (Exeter is) super-athletic and physical. I thought our kids worked hard. It just wasn’t enough.”
Exeter, which took the regular season meeting 5-0, led 1-0 at the half on an Emma Smith goal. The Blue Hawks amped up the pressure after the break and extended things to 2-0.
It might have been worse, save for Owls keeper Arden Ferrari-Henry.
The senior came up huge, stopping a penalty kick in the 61st minute and then punching Smith blast that was labeled for the top corner up over the bar instead.
“She’s a senior. It was nice to see her finish on a positive in the sense of some of the plays she made. The penalty kick was, well, in my head I was thinking if this goes, it might be lights out. It gave us a little boost. We had a couple flurries here and there.”
Still, when Smith made it 3-0 Exeter in the 73rd minute, Baumann figured it was over and got some of his reserves into the game.
That’s when Timberlane decided to spice things up.
“I did keep some of my dangerous threats up there, but that was crazy,” said the coach.
One of those threats was senior Sophia Keogh, who drilled a 40-yard free kick from just inside the sideline perfectly, beating the Exeter keeper cleanly to make it 3-1.
About 45 seconds later, it was her twin sister Bella – who finally got a little space after drawing double and triple teams all night long -- making the Blue Hawks pay. Her goal with 1:11 left made it 3-2.
“(The special attention) wasn’t necessarily any different than we’ve seen at various points (this season),” said Baumann. “It was just hard for us to keep the ball against them. We were really just trying to throw it up over the top, and that’s really hard against them. She had some traffic.”
Timberlane scrambled and attacked, but again, time just elapsed on the game and their dynamite season.
It also marked the end of an amazing run for the Keoghs, Ferrari-Henry and five other extremely impactful seniors – Cassidy Powers, Anna Hammer, Norah Barry, Lauren Genest and Maggie O’Connor.
“They’ve had a lot of success as a whole, not just this year. We came into this year knowing we’re pretty talented, but it was more than just this year,” said Baumann.
“They had a run the last three years of a lot of wins and not a lot of losses. I’m pretty proud of the group. They’ve had a great career. They’ve made other teams say that Timberlane is somebody to be reckoned with and certainly raised the bar in terms of expectations.
“We like a lot of what we have coming back. We had some younger kids out there, too. It’s great for them to get this experience and hopefully keep building on that.”
