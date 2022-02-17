It took a mighty opponent to end the run of five straight New Hampshire Division 1 Wrestling State championships for Timberlane Regional.
That foe was COVID-19. And all the Owls did to combat it was blast through the alternative, a state dual-meet tournament in which the Owls blanked Nashua North in the semis then crushed Concord, 60-9, in the finals.
The state meet is back in 2022, set for Londonderry High on Saturday, and Dan Donovan’s Owls, who went 18-1 this season, are once again the team to beat.
“We are very excited about the start of the postseason. The team has been working extremely hard throughout the season,” said Donovan. “I feel like our team is in a good place to compete their best this weekend. There are a lot of talented individuals in the event.”
Cody Wild (138) and Konrad Parker (145) are Timberlane’s two returning state champions. Parker was fifth back in December at the prestigious Lowell Holiday Tournament.
Anthony Rousseau (160) and Cooper Kelley (220) have state finals appearances on their mat resumes. Kelley made the finals in Lowell, while Rousseau was fourth there.
A Division I state placer, Bryce Parker, who won the title at Lowell, has to be considered the favorite to get it done at 182 pounds.
Jon Fabrizio (126), Dom Pallaria (195) and Maliki Colon (285) all placed at Lowell and should be tough this week at states.
Two upstart Owls to watch in the hunt will be TJ Labate at 120 and Erik Kappler at 152.
Pinkerton Academy had a solid 12-8 campaign this winter.
“We'll be looking for all of our wrestlers to exceed their seeding and make the podium,” said Astros coach Dave Rhoads. “If we can finish top four as a team, with only 10 wrestlers entered, we'll be in good shape heading to (Meet of Champions).”
Senior captain Jack MacKiernan is looking to place an exclamation point on an already stellar career.
The 170-pounder is 25-1 this year with the only loss coming in the Lowell Holiday finals. A New England placer in 2020, he’s a reigning state champion as well.
Keep an eye on junior Cam McMahon, who is 17-9 on the year at 120 pounds, along with junior captain Mike Follo, who is 15-6 at 132.
Salem High will have a full contingent of wrestlers heading into battle.
Seniors Ryan O’Rourke (120), Matt Breton (170) and Mike Williams (182) lead the way. Juniors San Le (152), Brayden Fleming (160), David Jacques (195) and Ben Begin (285) will all be ready to go, along with a slew of underclassmen: Evan Lynch (106), Brody McDonald (113), Cam Monahan (126), Caleb O’Rourke (132), Jariel Hernandez (138), Kevin Todisco (145) and Tyler Paradis (220).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.