Evan Roeger realizes that this is likely the end.
Sure, the last week added a spark to the recent Timberlane graduate and Eagle-Tribune All-Star’s passion for football. But, with no college football plans, Roeger knows Saturday appears to be his last hurrah on the gridiron.
“Knowing this All-Star game could be my last football game is very sad for me,” said Roeger. “I’ve been playing football for more than half of my life, and it’s been my favorite sport since I was 6-years-old. I created many life-long friendships through the sport and wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for football.”
Now, Roeger will look to end his football career with a bang against the best in New Hampshire’s class of 2022.
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound lineman will help anchor the defense for the East squad in the CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) All-Star Football Game on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Saint Anselm College.
“I’m very excited for the CHaD game,” said Roeger, who will attend the UNH. “Watching the game for three years and eventually being able to participate is a surreal and fulfilling feeling. I couldn’t be more honored to go out there and support the hospitals, the children and families and give fans a show on Saturday.
“Being an all-star and playing with the best in NH is an unbelievable feeling. It took a lot of time in the weight room, practices in the off-season, and many film sessions to become one. One word to sum up the many emotions I felt when I was told I was a CHaD All-Star — blessed.”
In the fall, Roeger was a force for a Timberlane squad that dominated its way to a 12-0 record and the New Hampshire Division 2 state championship.
He earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a nose guard, leading a defense that allowed just 9.2 points per game with three shutouts. As an offensive lineman, he opened holes for an offense that scored 461 points (38.4 per game), and outscored opponents 336-57 in the first half of games.
“Evan had an outstanding senior season for us on both sides of ball,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “On defense, he was a dominating nose tackle who often drew, and was able to defeat, double teams. He’s an outstanding athlete with great feet for his size, and was a major disruption in the middle for opposing offenses. His strip sack and 40-something yard return for a touchdown against Plymouth changed the game for us.
“As a run blocker, his combination of physicality and athleticism allowed him to win matchups on both the first and second levels. He was a major part of our success last season. He was consistent week in and week out.”
Roeger said he’s been savoring every practice since workouts started last week.
“It’s great meeting fellow all-stars and the coaching staff,” he said. “Since football ended, I’ve been playing basketball and staying active through lifting, so I felt prepared for the game. The first time getting blocked by my teammate (Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Cooper Kelley) and two fellow all-stars hurt, but also felt like I was back home.”
Roeger will now look to deliver one final football performance to remember.
“My biggest goal for the game is to have a great time,” he said. “This will be my last time playing with some of my Timberlane teammates, and is a great way to end our high school careers together. I’m eager to play with and against some greats of the state of New Hampshire.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.