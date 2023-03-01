Methuen fans showed up in packs and were very loud,, cheering on their Rangers who not only beat the snow and but visiting Algonquin Regional, 51-42, in the Division 1 MIAA tourney prelim on Monday night.
Now it gets harder.
The Rangers will be facing Brockton High on Thursday night ... in Brockton, at 6:30 p.m., just as rush hour traffic usually ends.
Offensively, the Boxers are stellar, averaging a 63 points per game.
With Methuen dwindling offensively in its last two games Andover and Algonquin (51-42) on Monday night, the Rangers will have to turn up the intensity against the Boxers.
Algonquin showed up locked in and ready, despite the No. 46 seeding in the bracket. Captain Jackson Gamache led the Titans early on to a five-point lead in the first quarter, and the game was tied 10-10 heading into the second.
Ben Nkwantah was fantastic in the early minutes, hitting his first three shots for eight Methuen points in the quarter. The senior forward finished with 10 points on the night.
Isaiah Andino really stepped it up in the second, finishing with seven of his 21 points in the quarter.
“This is an amazing feeling for our guys, and our coaching staff,” said Andino. “We are trying to make a deep run, and this is just the start.”
Despite Andino’s scoring efforts, the remainder of his squad was unable to contribute offensively. At halftime, the two teams were tied once again, this time 23-23.
Every time it looked like Methuen was pulling away, Gamache and company continued to go on big runs and bounce back.
Heading into the fourth, Methuen led 33-30, but Algonquin turned on its “A-game” for the first four minutes of the quarter.
The Titans went on a 7-0 run to start the quarter, led by Gamache and junior Patrick Biamou, and Algonquin led 37-33 with only 4:53 remaining.
That’s when the sophomore Andino came alive and took over.
The flashy guard delivered 11 points in the fourth, all in the final stretch, which resulted in an 18-5 Ranger run to claim the tourney win.
“He (Andino) knocked down almost all of his free throws (6 for 7) at the end,” said Rangers coach Anthony Faradie. “He’s obviously one of our big guys, and we needed a massive effort from him with two of our major contributors feeling under-the-weather. He was awesome tonight.”
With the win, Methuen travels to No. 14 Brockton in the Round of 32 on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
**************************
Methuen 51, Algonquin 42
Methuen High gymnasium
MIAA Division 1 Preliminary Round
Algonquin (42): Hafiani 1-0-2, Rothfield 1-0-3, Singh 1-1-3, Eibar 4-1-9, Gamache 4-4-12, Biamou 5-1-11, Totals 17-7-42
Methuen (51): Pemberton 3-3-9, Kiwanuka 1-0-2, Almanzar 2-0-4, Eason 1-0-2, Nkwantah 4-0-10, Andino 5-9-21, Vasquez 1-1-3, Totals 17-13-51
