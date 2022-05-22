North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.