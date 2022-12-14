Is it time to believe in these Boston Celtics?
Now, that seems like a pretty silly question on the surface.
The Celtics are 22-7 after Tuesday’s come-from-behind win over LeBron James and the Lakers, two more wins than any other team in the NBA. and they did go to the Finals last year. Oh, and the NBA’s leader in points — Jayson Tatum (845 points, 30.2 ppg) — is leading the Green.
When they’re on, they’re a great team, and even when they aren’t they’re still very good.
But this isn’t about regular season victories, or even getting back to the the Finals. Is this a championship team in 2022-23? Have they kicked that little snag that ended up costing them in last season’s Finals.
Many were panicking after Saturday’s 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Was the Warriors’ champion mentality still too much for the C’s? Losing to the Clippers (113-93) on Monday didn’t help.
But Monday’s overtime win over the hated Lakers showed a guts that many wondered if the Celtics had.
Sure, the Lakers are only 11-16 and outside of the playoffs. But when you loss a 20-point lead — like the Celtics did — to a team led by LeBron and a red hot Anthony Davis, it’s usually game over. Losing big leads has often doomed the Celtics in recent years, particularly when now-general manager Brad Stevens was coach.
The Celtics, however, shook off the scoring drought, took LeBron and Co. to overtime and beat them 122-118. It was a statement win. Any win over LeBron is a statement. But avoiding a potential calamity is especially big.
Tatum has obviously been brilliant, but so has sometimes enigmatic Jaylen Brown, who is now up to sixth in the NBA in points (717, 26.6 ppg). and Marcus Smart is contributing 7.2 assists a game, and seems to have limited his awful shots.
Also, don’t forget, this is a team playing without its dominant low-post defender and rebounder, Robert Williams, who should be returning from injury any day.
It’s too early to say this Celtics team has everything figured out. The Golden State loss proved that. But they seem to be clicking in areas they have not since Tatum and Brown took over the team.
With the Patriots soon to be eliminated, it’s time to turn your attention to the Celtics. Trust me, it’s worth it.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.