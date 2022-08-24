The New England Hoops Academy picked the perfect time for their annual program banquet.
Why not celebrate youngsters focused on emphasizing the “student” in student-athlete, just at “back-to-school” time? and so these children, parents coaches and program directors gathered at the Tuscan Kitchen Restaurant in Salem this past weekend to honor all the participants and celebrate an amazing year on the court and in the classroom.
“It was a great night and a great year,” said Lawrence native Rick Nault, who along with Max Lopez founded the NEHA in 2017 with the idea to develop well-rounded student-athletes who excel on and off the court. “Truly it was our best year in the number of teams and players we had, and in the level of our success.”
The NEHA serves children of the Merrimack Valley mainly. It is a non-profit centered around Lawrence with a commitment to making AAU-style basketball that can cost over $1,000 affordable to the children who otherwise could not afford it. There were 77 children in the program.
In return, the children make commitments of their own, first in the classroom where weekly reports are collected on each player’s progress. and then in the spring and summer seasons where they are immersed in select community service projects as a way to give back.
“From a basketball standpoint the program was a huge success,” said Nault. “Our teams played against the elite teams and more than held their own. Our eighth grade boys were the group who started it all five years ago, and they’ve grown together. It was great to watch.”
The boys eighth grade team was considered one of the top teams in New England and captured the Division 1 national finals championship this past spring.
This group also won high profile tournaments in New Jersey, New York, and in Massachusetts.
The boys sixth grade team enjoyed a dominant spring, winning the Zero Gravity National Finals Championship and the girls fifth grade also ranked among the best in New England.
But it was off the court where the NEHA student-athletes truly overachieved.
In all, 72 percent of the players involved made the honor and were awarded gifts from Andover’s Carmen Scarpa, one of the program’s main sponsors.
Seven members of the program were honored with Tuscan Brands Student-Athlete Awards. There were Katie Sarsfield, Grayson Nunez, Anikka Beers, Emma Sarsfield, Jhoan Rodriguez, Nathanial Pichardo and Javy Lopez.
In addition, two members earned the Matthew Goulet Memorial Scholarship, named for the late Central Catholic great. He was on the board of directors and his wife, Kathleen also sits on the board.
The $1,000 scholarship winners were Gio Correa, who will attend Saint John’s Prep in the fall and Javy Lopez, who is headed to Central Catholic.
Finally, the program celebrated its first-ever New England Hoops Academy Youth of the Year.
That honor went to Jayvian Cruz, the son of Yvette Diaz and former Central Catholic great Jonathan Cruz.
Jayvian, who will attend the Holderness School on full scholarship this fall, was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship for his accomplishments.
