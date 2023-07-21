An offseason of tumult is finally behind Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Three straight Brady-less seasons of discontent – the last of which ended amid Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-fueled furor – will tend to stir this fan base into a frenzy.
Training camp can heal all wounds. The New England football flock needs it, and now it is here. Wednesday, camp officially opens to the public with the first session of the 2023 season to be held at 9:30 a.m.
All 32 NFL teams stand on the same ground, with thoughts of the Super Bowl dangling in their heads. New England, with zero playoff wins since knocking off the Rams in February of 2019 for ring No. 6, is no different.
As the franchise gets further away from the dynasty years, training camp takes on much more intrigue – almost exponentially.
Here is a look at a handful of story lines that will be unfolding when footballs start to fly in Foxborough.
QB Competition?
What the heck do the Patriots have in 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones?
Ask five New England football fans and you’ll get five different answers, ranging anywhere from “franchise guy,” to “bum.”
After a disastrous second season – one where he was being guided by the Patricia/Judge leadership group – Jones has a bundle of explaining to do, not with his words but with his play.
Bailey Zappe, Jones’ backup on the team’s “unofficial depth chart,” did little wrong as a rookie. With Jones shelved due to an ankle sprain, Zappe won both his starts before the wheels came off a bit in a relief stint against the Chicago Bears.
Jones should be the guy. He’s the Alabama kid, the blue-chip, first-rounder. He’s also the guy who hung pedestrian quarterback ratings of 84.0, 74.2, 31.4, 128.1, 91.1 and 75.8 down the stretch in his rookie year when he had a real coordinator in Josh McDaniels.
It’s a huge year for Mac to prove he is the cornerstone and not a weekly source of talk-radio controversy.
Will Jack Jones be on the field?
A franchise with convicted killer Aaron Hernandez in its recent past got sideswiped last month when promising young cornerback Jack Jones had a pair of loaded pistols in the carry-on with his name on it at Logan Airport.
Jones’ arrest on some serious weapons’ charges were not the headlines the Patriots had hoped for in the post-OTAs news cycle.
He started 13 games as a rookie and didn’t look out of place. We should be talking about his second-year leap into prominence. Instead, his August 18 court date is the most notable topic of the Jack Jones conversation. And that’s if he’s even on the field this week.
O’Brien influence
Andover’s Bill O’Brien returns as the team’s offensive coordinator, a position he held last back in 2011.
He inherits a unit that absorbed some severe damage a year ago under Patricia and Judge. The bar was lowered tremendously.
But O’Brien’s return means pressure – pressure on him to fix all that has been broken and more importantly pressure on Mac Jones, who can’t rely on the “lack of a real coordinator” excuse anymore.
O’Brien’s initial press appearance back at the start of OTAs was a puzzler. He did not mention any players by name and deflected when asked about Mac.
O’Brien later washed away any concern with some glowing words about his QB, but the situation remains one to monitor for sure as August unfolds.
All eyes on Bill
It feels like every Tweet from some tapped-in national media type, every imperfect play in unpadded practice and every Patriots’ player’s sneeze have grown into a cause to criticize Bill Belichick.
Perhaps, the coach/GM brought that kind of heat on himself with decisions like letting Brady walk with no exit strategy and allowing Patricia and Judge to steer the offense in 2022.
Those weren’t hand grenades to the legend’s image. They were Howitzer shells.
The scrutiny on Belichick will continue until this franchise shows some kind of life and beats real teams with starting quarterbacks on a regular basis.
Pick a potential issue:
Trent Brown is fat and or unhappy at left tackle.
JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t healthy at receiver, leaving that group in limbo.
Mac Jones isn’t sharp in camp.
Injuries leave a thin running-back contingent even thinner.
Belichick will be at the focal point of them all.
Camp chatter
Fans are reminded that training camp is free, with free parking, and open to the public at Patriot Place.
It’s a great opportunity to see the players up close and personal in an intimate setting.
The first three practices of training camp this coming week are scheduled and open to the public, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday will be an off day with the team getting back to work on Sunday at a time TBA.
