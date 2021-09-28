LAWRENCE – Andre Tippett, former New England Patriots linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has always been a man of few words.
I remembered talking to him in the media room at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Az., the game in which the “perfect season” eventually ended not so perfectly.
He was told he needed to walk about the media room and kibitz with reporters, say “Hi,” answer a few questions, whatever he was supposed to do.
“I hate this,” he told me. “I’m not good at small talk, especially talking about myself.”
Well, Tippett was in Lawrence yesterday, giving out the Patriots Coach of the Week Award to Lawrence High coach Rhandy Audate after the school’s shocking 37-26 win over highly ranked and undefeated Andover High, the first win over the Golden Warriors since 1984.
After spending 45 or so minutes with Audate, Tippett could not stop talking.
“I read a story about him when he got the job in 2018 and I couldn’t put the story down,” said Tippett. “We were considering another coach, but hearing what Rhandy had to say back then and then see what he has done this year, and especially after beating Andover, it was an easy choice.”
What struck Tippett to be so excited about bringing the award to Audate?
“Everything about him,” said Tippett. “He has pedigree, coming from Everett High and playing for coach DiBiaso. Honestly, he reminded me of my high school coach who always said school is the meal and sports is the dessert. That’s Rhandy and Lawrence High. He has got his kids to buy-in, to commit on and off the field.”
Tippett was struck by Audate’s personal trek after Everett High, having success at Merrimack College in the classroom and on the football field and earning a masters afterward.
“In the end, this is about education and he didn’t stop,” said Tippett. “It’s important his kids see that. He’s not talking the talk, but he’s walking the walk. When you have his resume of success and his experience, you can talk the talk and the kids will listen.”
Tippett said the biggest winners, though, aren’t the kids wearing the uniforms or the school. It’s the city and the hope he can give them.
“I’ll tell you what, if he gets the city of Lawrence to back him, grow the youth program, he will pull off even better than it is now,” said Tippett. “I watched him talking to his players. He called them ‘men,’ which I loved hearing. You could see the respect he commands. I’ve seen a lot of coaches spewing a lot of BS. Everything he said as far as I was concerned was real talk.”
Tippett said he watched some highlights of the Lawrence-Andover game that was sent to him. He was struck by several players, including sensational wide receiver Joenel Figueroa, who had 97 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m watching the film and he was being interfered with like crazy, but still came down with the two catches I saw,” said Tippett. “I was looking for the flag after the play, but it never came. They kept the focus the entire game. They didn’t break down. That was impressive.”
Tippett has been handing out this award since 2003, when he moved from scouting to community affairs. He estimates he has been to about 230 schools.
This one meant a little more than most.
“As a kid from the inner city, from Newark (N.J.), I know what it means to have someone like Rhandy leading the way,” said Tippett, who was a second round draft choice of the Patriots in 1982 out of Iowa.
“It’s tougher to get these kids to listen,” said Tippett. “They have to believe in what you’re saying. I could tell they believe. I love it. Lawrence High football is in good hands.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Tippett recommends CocoRays
When Andre Tippett visits a school to extend the Patriots Coach of the Week Award he almost always finds a local restaurant to get the flavor of the area.
Upon recommendation, Tippett and his assistant Kelsey Bliss stopped for tacos at CocoRays at the corner of Rte. 114 and Parker Street.
“We always try to find a good restaurant and I asked Kelsey where she wanted to eat,” said Tippett. “She wanted tacos. I had three of them, steak and fish. They were awesome. I highly recommend their tacos.”
