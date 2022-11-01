Maddie Cote’s overtime goal sent Pelham to the New Hampshire Division 2 championship game, beating Hollis-Brookline 4-3 in the Division 2 semifinals on Tuesday night. The Pythons had fallen to the Cavaliers twice during the regular season.
“Honestly, I don’t really remember,” said Cote. “Just got past the girl, and I shot.”
Ashlyn Walsh scored Pelham’s first goal, and Lexi Brodeur and Carlee Sloan each added a second half goal.
“Throughout the season, there were times they were down, and we’d tell them to hold their composure, and they did, and they’d come back,” Pythons coach Carlos Fuertes said. “Remarkable.”
Pelham will next face Pembroke Academy in the title game on Friday (7:15 p.m.) at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
