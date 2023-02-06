It’s no secret, the Lawrence High boys and Andover girls have been dominating forces in the Merrimack Valley Conference since opening night.
Neither has lost in the league – Andover remains unbeaten overall, and each is on the verge of locking down a league title.
With Friday night’s win over North Andover combined with the Central Catholic boys loss to Andover, Lawrence has already claimed at least a share of that title.
Andover now needs one more win to assure its league championship.
The MVC Division 2 races, though? Very little has been settled there, if anything.
On the girls side, it appears to be a battle between Methuen and Dracut with the Middies holding the edge right now.
Tuesday night, the Rangers host Dracut at the Klimas Fieldhouse in what has to be considered a must-win for the Rangers.
Coach Ryan Middlemiss’ crew has fought hard all year and would love to sting the Middies for two reasons.
First, victory means Methuen stays in the title race.
“We need to beat them and need another loss (by Dracut),” said Middlemiss. “They do have a couple tough games left. They still have to go Tewksbury and play Billerica at home. Obviously, if we lose pretty much knock us out of contention but a win we are definitely in the thick of it.”
The second reason is more of a pride issue. Methuen is 9-6 overall, one more win from officially qualifying for the state tournament.
You have to go back to 2013 for the last time the Methuen girls made the MIAA tournament.
So, this has to mean something to a program that has come so far this winter.
The boys side looks to be down to a two-team race with Methuen at 6-4 (10-5 overall) and Chelmsford at 6-6 in the league.
While the Rangers own the edge in the loss column, the schedule is pretty tough with North Andover, Chelmsford and Andover all coming to town, along with trips to Haverhill and Dracut – the latter this Tuesday night.
The Thursday nighter at Klimas Fieldhouse, February 16, with the suddenly surging Lions could decide the division.
Chelmsford has Central and Billerica before the Methuen collision.
The Rangers continue to rely on the expanding roles from sophomore guards Isaiah Andino and Lennon Abreu DeLaCruz.
“They’re really starting to put it together,” said Rangers’ coach Anthony Faradie.
“A little bit of it is maturity and picking things up on the defensive end. Offensively they’re really coming on, but they are young and it’s more of just them figuring it out.”
SALEM’S MURRAY NETS 1,000TH
Congrats go out to Salem’s Olivia Murray, who scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday for Bishop Guertin in the Cardinals’ 69-39 win over Mercy High from Middletown, Conn.
“It was obviously in the back of my mind, the girls knew, but it wasn’t my main focus going into this game,” said Murray, who needed six points headed into the game and nailed the milestone in the first quarter.
“To be honest, it’s not really about (the 1,000th point). I wasn’t really thinking too much about that before the game, I was just really focused on winning.”
They remain as the lone unbeaten in Division I, despite seeking out five non-Granite State opponents already with a trip to Central Catholic slated for Sunday.
The Franklin Pierce University commit, who began her high school career at Salem High before transferring, finished the day with a game-high 19 points.
Now 12-0 on the year, Murray and the Cardinals have spent the bulk of their time focused on winning.
PLAYOFF WATCH
OK, so on the boys side in Massachusetts, according to Friday’s release of the MIAA’s power rankings:
In Division 1, Lawrence remains seeded at the top, and Central was the number 3 team before Friday night’s loss to Andover.
Still, both have officially qualified. Methuen is in as well at 10-5.
North Andover was rated seventh into Friday’s action, but still needs one more win to make it official. Andover may just be 7-7, but strength of schedule has the Warriors hovering in the top 10, ratings wise.
Haverhill was in the top 25 before losses to Tewksbury and Saint John’s Prep over the weekend pushed the record to 6-9. Every game is now huge for the Hillies.
Greater Lawrence Tech currently sits on the outside at No. 50 in Division 3, while Whittier Tech, at 8-7, is on the cusp of making it official in Division 4.
For the girls in Division 1, No. 1 Andover (15-0) and No. 10 North Andover (9-5) stand on rock-solid ground. Central Catholic stands at 6-8 but is helped immensely by its strength of schedule.
Methuen, needing one more win to end the 10-year drought officially, is again on the top 25.
Rebuilding Haverhill is on the outside, as is Lawrence.
