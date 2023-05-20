ANDOVER – North Andover boys track coach Steve Nugent said earlier in the week that the athletes on his team were pretty disappointed by finishing second at the state relay meet back in April. He hoped – or really believed that the Scarlet Knights would put forth better efforts and execution at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
And boy did the athletes motivated to follow suit.
Throughout rain and cold temperatures, the Knights’ overall depth really pushed through which enabled the team to finish with 145.5 points, which was more than enough to get past Andover (98) and Lowell (80) for second and third place.
This was the third straight meet championship title for the Knights.
“Our guys really competed today and had a solid day. I’m really proud of them all from the throwers to the jumpers to the sprints and the distance kids, everyone pulled their weight today and it was a good team effort,” said Nugent. “Things got off slow with Lowell taking 14 points in the two-mile and we only got three, but with discus, javelin and shot put we got three places (in each) and they we got two in the high jump, two in the long jump and then we won the triple jump. Then the relays came through too.”
North Andover was led by five first places, including Nathan Jacques winning the discus (152-06) and 110-meter hurdles (14.97), Ryan Connolly in the mile (4:22.08), Caleb Agbor in the triple jump (42-05), Colby Carbone in the javelin (165-00) and the 4x400 relay team. For Jacques, taking both events is special considering the last two years he has been injured, first with an ankle injury during his sophomore year and then a stress fracture last year.
“I just knew that even though I had the injuries, that I had to keep working. There were guys (from previous years) who were really good in the hurdles and I just always wanted to be like them. So to do that today feels great,” he said.
A defensive lineman on the football field, Jacques said that he lost about 30 pounds from his stress fracture injury and has been working his way back and is now standing in at 6-feet-1, 205 pounds, and that helped him power over the hurdles.
“I knew today that I could win this. Whenever I race and I see someone (ahead of me) I immediately go into another gear, so around the sixth hurdle we were tied and that’s when I was able to push forward (to win it),” he said.
Besides winning the triple jump, Agbor was third in the long jump (20-11) and fourth in the high jump (6-0).
“I haven’t really been doing the triple jump that much and it still feels kind of new to me and I feel like I have much more room to grow. I feel like I was able to take into (my other events) which allowed me to get a personal record (in the triple jump),” he said.
Last week, Agbor broke the school record in the long jump and he went into the meet hoping he could break that mark again.
“I knew that I was going to kick some butt in some events, but it just didn’t go as I expected but it’s still a good turnout,” he said with a laugh.
Connolly started the day off by winning the mile in 4:22.08.
“I wanted the school record and was shooting for that but I missed it by one or two seconds. On the second lap, I slowed down a bit, so I think that’s where it cost me. Overall, I’m happy – there was really good competition here and those guys definitely pushed me,” he said.
Connolly ended his day by joining Camden Reiland, Cole Giles and Luke McGillivray to win the 4x800 in a combined time of 8:18.31.
The other first place came from Colby Carbone in the javelin with a throw of 165-00.
Coming away with second places included Reiland in the 800 (1:57.36), Andrew Webster in the long jump (20-11), Keenan Gosselin in the discus (139-03) and the 4x400 relay team of Soham Nath, Brendan Dee, Trevor Hunter and David Muir in a time of 3:35.69. And taking third places were Zachary Traficante in the high jump (6-0), Jake Saalfrank in the shot put (44-07) and Gosselin in the javelin (157-09).
ANDOVER SWIPES SECOND
The Warriors had a big day which included three individual first places and one relay title. Colin Kirn took home the 800-meter title with a school and meet record time of 1:53.82. When he crossed the finish line, he didn’t know if he broke those records, but he knew it was a personal record. It was afterwards when he realized that he took both records.
“Coming into school, we have this big trophy case and it has all of the school records and times, so I remember looking at it when I was a freshman saying ‘Oh my God, people can run that fast’? Just to be in that position now and to compete at the same level to those people who I looked up to means a lot to me,” he said.
Later in the day, he joined up with Yeyden Del Valle, Ben Murfitt and Neil Chowdhury to win the 4x400 relay with a combined time of 3:32.11.
After finishing second in the high jump (6-4), Harvey Lys immediately had to move over to the long jump where he took first place with a mark of 21-00.50.
“I had a rough loss in the high jump. I took second place after (Ryan Cuvier of Tewksbury) cleared 6-6, so I needed some type of win,” said Lys. “I jumped 21-feet so I’m happy with that. It’s a good win for me and I got All-Conference so I’m happy but I really wanted to win the high jump. That’s the one that I really have been shooting for.”
The third individual title came from Ryan Swenson in the pole vault. He entered the meet with a personal best clear of 13 feet. He started off clearing 11-6, before moving to 12-6 and cleared that with ease. At that point the rest of the field was eliminated and he put on a one-man show, clearing 13-1, 13-7 and 14 feet, before his day ended when he couldn’t clear 14-4, which is the national qualifying mark.
“Earlier this season, I cleared 13 feet with a five-step approach and today I went to six steps and used a longer, different pole. I have been recovering from a back injury, so I’m trying to take it slow and progress (as I go along),” he said.
By clearing 14 feet, Swenson is now tied for the state’s best mark.
“It’s great and exciting to win and it’s always nice to get a personal record,” he said.
In addition to the first places, the Warriors had a number of other strong performances including individual third places from Chowdhury in the 200 (22.60), Jacob Chisholm in the mile (4:35.90), Peter Stubler in the two-mile (9:51.43) and Patrick Allardi in the 110-meter hurdles (15.83). Also both the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams finished third. The 4x100 team consisted of Jason DeJesus, Kevin Shan, Jonathan Kang and Chowdury and they had a time of 44.60, and the 4x800 team finished in 8:38.25 behind the efforts of Chisholm, Stubler, James Gallaudet and Chowdury.
JIMENEZ: DAY TO REMEMBER
Methuen finished fourth as a team and was led by the tremendous all-around day from Darwin Jimenez. He captured both the 100-meters (11.10) and 200-meters (22.24) and then was part of the winning 4x100 relay team along with Aaron Chiocca, Elgin Ekins and Joshua Kwakye, who had a combined time of 43.95. His 200-meter win came against a loaded field, which included Tewksbury’s Alex Arbogast and Chowdury.
“Before the race we were all saying that it would probably be the last time that we all raced against each other, so I wanted to make it worth it,” said Jimenez. “That drove me a little bit more, so I came in and wanted to leave my mark and although this is just my second year (of track) I think I did that.”
Taking second place included Juan Polanco in the 400 (53.08) and Anesti Touma in the shot put (45-03.50), while Divier Ramos Delgado placed third in the pole vault clearing 11 feet.
CENTRAL/LAWRENCE
Central Catholic was led by Thomas Galusha, who took home the shot put title with a heave of 48-00.25; Also in the mix was Dylan Lebiedz, who was second in the pole vault clearing 11-6 and Corey Mangione, who was third in the 400 (53.19).
Lawrence’s Kevin Feliz placed second in the 400-meter hurdles (59.71), Argenis Luciano was third in the discus (138-04) and the 4x1200 relay team of Khais Pichardo, Yorlando Tilleria, Jeromi Carrasquillo and Elijah Perez finished third in 44.10 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.