Is it time to turn the girls loose on the ice?
It’s a question that has surfaced repeatedly watching the 15 or 20 girls hockey games I’ve attended this winter.
There’s a major difference in the game of hockey between the males and females.
The girls can’t body check. It’s illegal. In fact, “checking” is a two-minute penalty, like tripping, hooking or high-sticking.
There is plenty of contact in girls hockey. The game has grown into one that is certainly physical. Battles on the boards or in front of the net are often about position and leverage. Strength matters.
But no body checking. As a champion of equality, I wondered why. I wondered for the kids. Do the girls want it in their game?
Women’s football is a sport on the rise. See our champion Boston Renegades for proof of that. Those girls are playing physical, hard-nosed full-out tackle football, not flag.
The responses were mixed in my unofficial polling. To be honest, I expected more of a positive response.
The first group I heard from was the pioneers of the first-year varsity Salem High skating Blue Devils with big props to athletic director Scott Insinga.
To a player, body checking was desired:
“I already learned how to check when I played on a co-ed bantam team, so it is a takeaway that I can’t do so on my high school team.”
“Same equipment, same rules.”
“It is sexist to not allow girls to check when boys can check.”
“Helmets and pads make it just as safe for girls to learn as it does for boys to learn how to check.”
The comments rolled in, and the girls are looking for equal footing.
Body checking would certainly change the way the game is played. But make no mistake about it, there is physicality in the sport as it currently exists, too.
One area coach, who asked for anonymity, brought up the rash injuries that his team was going through at the time.
“I already have a couple girls out with concussions now. I’m afraid to think what it might be like if there was body checking in the girls game,” the coach said.
“I kind of think that for girls at this level, the game is pretty intense right now. I’m not sure how hitting would change that,” said another varsity coach from the region.
Girls hockey in the region continues to rise. The HPNA (Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op) team has been entrenched in the top 10 statewide in Division 1. Methuen-Tewksbury resides in the top 10 as well, and has a state title on its resume, while Andover has been a top-five team in the D-2 rankings through the year.
In New Hampshire, both Salem and Pinkerton Academy are on the playoff track.
The quality of play is up and participation/interest is surging.
But the question remains, would body-checking take girls hockey to the next level?
I needed a true expert opinion, so I sought out as foremost an authority on the game as I know, Salem’s Katie King Crowley, the Olympic gold medalist and current head coach at Boston College.
“Growing up playing boys hockey, I always thought there should be checking in girls hockey. I do think the hardest part in our sport comes when the ref has to decide what is checking and what isn’t,” said Crowley. “It’s a difficult line to watch. In college, there has been a push this year for referees to allow a little more contact across the board in each of our leagues.
“I do think the game has evolved to a great spot where girls can be a little more physical and still maintain the purity of the game. So, with that being said, I would tend to leave it the way it is.”
