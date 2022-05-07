(Joey Daccord, of North Andover, played hockey at Arizona State and was drafted by the Ottawa Senators. He was picked up in NHL’s Expansion Draft last year by the Seattle Kraken and played this past season in the AHL for the Charlotte Checkers.)
Mami,
After every game, win or lose, you tell me two things:
First, that you are proud of me, but second, that I can be proud of myself. You have no idea how much these words mean to me. You always know just what to say to cheer me up or to keep me grounded.
Your unwavering love and support has always kept me going.
Thank you for everything you have done for me, and everything you have sacrificed for me. I hope that I have made it all worth it.
I am so grateful and fortunate for the life that I have and you are one of the biggest reasons why.
Giving you a big hug gives me so much joy and seeing your smile on FaceTime when I’m missing home always cheers me up.
Whenever people ask me about my mom, I tell them that she’s “the best person on the planet. There is no one better.”
And I am lucky enough to have you as my mom. Thank you for being you.
You’re the best.
Love you Ma
Joel
