Even the world's most brilliant diamonds have slight, if barely perceptible, imperfections.
Through the 82-game regular season, the 2022-23 Boston Bruins have been the equivalent of the 105.6 carat Koh-I-Noor diamond: the world's best. Not quite flawless, mind you, but in a stratosphere of their own.
Boston, which begins its Stanley Cup quest tonight at home in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, has a beloved captain and consummate leader in first line center Patrice Bergeron, a 37-year-old and near-lock to win his record sixth Selke Trophy. It has the best goaltender combination in the league in soon-to-be Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and backup-in-name-only, Jeremy Swayman. They have a 61-goal, 113-point superstar forward in David Pastrnak. They have two of the NHL's top 10 defensemen in Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. They have oodles of depth, experience, speed, and the league's best penalty kill. For their accomplishments this season — most ever wins, most ever points, etc. — they seemingly have more records than the late, great Johnny Cash.
If you wanted to be persnickety and point to a flaw in this otherwise brilliant cut of a team, you could point to the power play.
The Bruins are not a feeble man-up unit ... but they could certainly be better than they showed over the second half of the regular season. They were humming along nicely at 5-on-4 through New Year's Day, ranked in the top three in the league, but then hit a dry spell. While the wins kept piling up (which, after all, is the most important thing), the power play had long stretches of stagnancy. From January through the end of March the Black-and-Gold scored just 20 power play goals in 126 chances: that's under a 16 percent success rate.
Even after going 0-for-5 in the regular season finale in Montreal, the power play as a whole in April was much better, finishing at 33.3 percent (6-fot-18). That left them at 12th in the 30-team league after 82 games at 22.2 percent, with 62 goals in 279 tries.
That has to be better in the postseason. It's really that simple.
Of all the clichés you've heard about playoff hockey, one of most factual is that you unequivocally have to take advantage when your opponents make a mistake. Power plays become magnified when April hockey begins and stays that way into June, and those with Cup aspirations find a way to make their foes pay for trips to the sin bin.
Now of course, there are outliers. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins, one of the most beloved teams in these parts over the last 40-odd years, were absolutely dreadful in their opening round 7-game triumph over Montreal and finished that postseason connecting at just a 11.8 percent success rate during their 25-game, nine-week odyssey.
But recent history tells us that Cup winning teams tend to ramp up their power play in the playoffs, even after a solid regular season showing. Colorado, who raised the hardware last season, led the 2022 playoffs in PP percentage (32.4 percent) after finishing seventh in the league during the regular season. Tampa Bay, the 2001 champs, went from ninth in the regular season (22.2 percent) to third in their title run (32.4 percent). The Capitals did the same in 2018 (7th in regular season, 2nd in playoffs at 29.3 percent) in their triumphant 2018 campaign.
Jim Montgomery, the team's first-year head coach who said "I have zero concerns about the power play" after a win over Washington last week, will look for Pastrnak, Bergeron, Marchand, Lindholm and likely David Krejci to produce often on the first power play unit. The second quartet, likely some combination of McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitri Orlov, Taylor Hall and/or Pavel Zacha, will also be tasked with taking exploiting such chances.
You want a parade celebrating Boston's hockey heroes come mid-June? Hope they can get the power play figured out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.