Thursday, April 28
Baseball
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Thayer Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Assabet Valley Regional Technical, 5 p.m.
