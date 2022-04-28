North Andover baseball Ryan Griffin

North Andover's senior captains, catcher, C.J. Carpentier and starting pitcher, Ryan Griffin. The North Andover Knights defeated the Haverhill Hillies 10-2 in baseball action Tuesday afternoon. 4/20/2022

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, April 28

Baseball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Thayer Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

St. Mary's at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Greater Lawrence at Assabet Valley Regional Technical, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you