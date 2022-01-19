Wednesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St. Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 6 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Londonderry at Salem, 3 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; St. Sebastian at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 4:30 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 8 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 8:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Tilton at Brooks, 2:45 p.m.; Phillips at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 8:40 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Austin Prep at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene at Timberlane; Brooks at St. Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 7 p.m.
