Salem High coach Steve Abraham could see something brewing in junior running back Kevin Todisco in recent weeks.
On Friday, all of New Hampshire learned the Todisco name,
In his first game as Salem’s go-to back, Todisco exploded for 146 yards and a 15-yard touchdown, leading the Blue Devils to a 20-14 season-opening win over Keene.
“Kevin is the real deal,” said Abraham. “We saw it in camp, and we saw it in the scrimmages. He’s fast and tough. It could have been an even bigger day. Kevin hit a counter play for a 70-yard touchdown that was called back because of a slight block in the back. He really is the real deal.”
While Todisco put on a show, Salem’s entire ground attack dominated, rushing 55 times for 412 yards as a team. Senior back Alex Devoe added 11 carries for 78 yards and Salem’s first touchdown of the day. Felix Gonzalez chipped in with 62 yards on nine carries, and Talen Walton had nine rushes for 71 yards.
“That’s the name of our game,” said Abraham of his run-heavy wing-T offense. “When you rush the ball more than 50 times for more than 400 yards, you’re going to win a lot of games. We had seven guys that carried the ball, and that’s what I want in our offense. If you’re keying on Kevin, I can give it to Felix or Talen or go up the middle with out fullbacks.
Salem only threw the ball twice, but one was a 63-yard touchdown from Nolan Lumley to Gonzalez
The Blue Devils’ defense also delivered a strong performance, allowing a late TD to make the game look closer than it was.
“Danny Hughes was a monster on defense,” said Abraham. “He had more than 10 tackles. Luscious Mosher and Bennet Atkins were really good on the defensive line. Aaron Masson was constantly getting after the quarterback. We really dominated up front, and Danny led the way.”
The Blue Devils return to action on Friday, hosting Manchester Memorial (7 p.m.)
