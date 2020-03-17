He's gone.
Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday morning that he plans to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the franchise.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredibly TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in a farewell post. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."
Brady officially becomes an unrestricted free agent this week for the first time in his career, and his future has been one of the most closely followed stories in football since the offseason began.
Although Brady indicated that he won't return to New England, he has reportedly not decided where he will play next season and will be exploring his options, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are believed to be among the top contenders to land Brady.
Brady leaves New England as the greatest quarterback in franchise history, having led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships since being drafted as a sixth-round pick (No. 199 overall) in 2000.
His full statement is as follows:
"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have fought me – I have learned from everyone. You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned with carry on with me forever. I couldn't be the man I am today with the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.
I have benefitted from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.
Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredibly TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together.
I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It had truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing by love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it.
My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can't thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me.
I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime of fun memories."
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
