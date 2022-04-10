GARRETT MORGAN
Age: 43
Residence: Boxford
Hometown: Rochester, N.H.
How did you get into running in the first place: I was a sprinter as a kid and during the summer would ride my bike to the high school track to compete in local Department of Recreation races. I then competed in the local Hershey Track meet and had the opportunity to represent New England at the National Hershey Track meet in Hershey, Pa. My running career paused shortly after that as I focused on soccer, hockey and baseball. I didn’t start running long distances until my wife and I moved to Orange County, Calif. in 2008 and got a very energetic chocolate lab.
The journey continued with a double Bob stroller when we had our first set of twins in 2010 (we have two sets of twins that are now 9 and 11). When we moved back East to Boxford in 2013, I started running the many trail systems in the area. When I’m not training for a race you can find me on one of the many trails here on the North Shore of Boston my favorites are Bradley Palmer State Park, Willowdale State Forest, Appleton Farms and the local trails Wildcat, Lockwood Forrest, Boxford Common right here in Boxford. I typically run the Newburyport Half Marathon in the fall and completed my first Marathon in 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. I’m excited to run Boston this year and share the experience with friends and family.
What are your goals for running: I’m still chasing a sub 4-hour marathon. I finished the Nashville race at 4:18. When I’m not training for a race the goal is to tire out the dogs and get outside and recenter. Running is now a form of therapy for me, it’s a great way to explore new places and clear my head while staying active and prepared to keep up with the kids and continue to play the sports I love.
What has training been like: Training has been great this time around. When I ran my first marathon I learned a lot about nutrition, hydration and the type of bodywork and mental work required to last four hours on the road. I learned from prior mistakes and have incorporated a lot more stretching and strength work this time around and having the opportunity to work on pliability with the TB12 body coaches has paid off with much less discomfort after long runs. The toughest part of training is the time requirements. My training plan has me running anywhere from 30-40 miles a week, with long runs ranging from 12 to 21 miles. I find being on the road for 2 to 3 hours at a time can be more difficult mentally than physically so I’ll use apps like Peloton Outdoor to have a running coach in my ear or listen to podcasts to help pass the time.
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
I am running for the TB12 Foundation. If you live in New England I think the connection is pretty clear. Tom Brady and I are roughly the same age and to get a chance to work with TB12 body coaches and get an inside look into how the greatest football player of all time prepares and maintains his ability to compete at the highest level was selfishly a big part of the decision to run with this group.
Additionally, as a coach of various youth sports in the area, seeing the work that the TB Foundation does with young athletes and the resources it provides to keep kids on the field or get them back to doing the things they love is something I was very happy to be able to support as part of this journey.
How can people donate: https://www.givengain.com/ap/garrett-morgan-raising-funds-for-tb12-foundation/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.