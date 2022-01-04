Tuesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Malden Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
