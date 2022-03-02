220202-et-cru-HOCKEY-12.jpg

Central's captain, Sean Gray chases Andover's Kevin DeMichaelis as he moves the puck. The Andover Warriors and Central Catholic Raiders battled in boys hockey action that ended in a 1-1 tie Wednesday night. 2/02/2022

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, March 2

Boys Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Xaverian vs. Andover at Canton Ice House, 5 p.m.

N.H. Div. 1

Manchester at Salem at Icenter, 6 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Division 2, Preliminary

Central Catholic vs. Framingham at Loring Arena, 7 p.m.

