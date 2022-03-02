Wednesday, March 2
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Xaverian vs. Andover at Canton Ice House, 5 p.m.
N.H. Div. 1
Manchester at Salem at Icenter, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 2, Preliminary
Central Catholic vs. Framingham at Loring Arena, 7 p.m.
Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 5:25 pm
Executive Sports Editor
