HAVERHILL -- An offense that featured a 16-play drive, 15 first downs and more than 200 passing yards.
A defense that recorded six tackles for loss.
At first blush, Whittier Tech pushed all the right buttons, Thursday night against Manchester-Essex. But the Wildcats sabotaged themselves with huge mistakes, including three first-half turnovers and an ill-timed personal foul penalty. The result was a 40-8 rout at the hands of the visiting Hornets.
"The mistakes hurt us. But we're a young team. Even our seniors are really just getting their first action," said Whittier Coach Kevin Bradley, whose club dropped to 0-2. "They practice hard, they come to play every day and I really enjoy the way they don't give up. Even in the fourth quarter tonight, they were still playing hard."
Junior Stephen Martin paced the Manchester-Essex offense, rushing for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries. Senior quarterback Brennan Twombly (6 of 10, 118 yards) rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third.
For the second week in a row, Whittier's offense moved the ball up and down field, stringing together well-executed plays and converting key third downs. Senior quarterback Camden West threw for 211 yards on 18-of-29 passing. But he also threw an interception and lost a fumble on a strip sack.
West engineered a 16-play drive that chewed up more than seven minutes of clock in the first quarter. The Wildcats marched from their own 23 down to the M-E 19, mostly on the legs of Nick Almanzar (16 carries, 76 yards, TD). But just when Whittier appeared poised to take an early lead, the drive fizzled. On 4th and 4 from the 13, an incomplete pass by West turned the ball over on downs.
Whittier's defense, which struggled in Week 1, looked strong in the early going against Manchester-Essex. After forcing the Hornets to punt on their first series, Whittier got an interception from Daniel Knowlton on the final play of the first quarter.
But whatever momentum the Wildcats may have hoped to get from the Knowlton pick never materialized. On the first play of the second quarter, West went back to pass but was buried by a blitz and lost the ball. Daniel Wood recovered for M-E, setting up the Hornets at the Whittier 29.
It took Manchester-Essex (2-1) just five plays to cash in on the turnover, with Martin taking it in from two yards out. The PAT gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
The turnover bug bit Whittier again on its next possession. After making a nice catch on a crossing route, Chase Bowen was stripped of the ball and the Hornets recovered. Again, the visitors were able to turn the turnover into points, with Henry Otterbein capping a 68-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
A third turnover came with under two minutes to play in the half. West tried to connect with Thomas Galvin on a deep route, but the ball tipped off Galvin's hands and into the arms of M-E's Declan Kirk, who returned it all the way to the Hornets' 47.
On first down, Martin ripped off a 48-yard run, setting up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Twombly to Kirk, giving the Hornets a 19-0 lead at halftime.
Manchester-Essex continued to pour it on after halftime. Martin scored on a 14-yard sweep and Twombly added another score on an 8-yard keeper to push the lead to 33-0.
Whittier finally got on the board late in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Almazar. The score capped a 64-yard drive, with West looking sharp, as he connected twice with Knowlton (9 receptions, 113 yards) and a huge 27-yard strike to Bowen.
Whittier will look to get into the win column on Thursday, when the Cats open league play at home against Nashoba Tech.
