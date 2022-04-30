LAWRENCE — The presence of Giana LaCedra in the opposing dugout heaps pressure on a softball team, the pressure and the need to play perfect.
A youthful bunch of Central Catholic Raiders absorbed that lesson at Kennedy Park here on Saturday morning as the reigning state Gatorade Player of the Year powered Lowell to a 9-0 victory.
“That is the pressure. You have to play to 21 outs. If you don’t, you struggle,” said Central Catholic coach Stacy Ciccolo.
LeCedra spun a three-hitter, striking out eight with a pair of walks.
“She’s been around a while and has struck out some of our kids before,” said Ciccolo. “We limited some of that, but we just didn’t have tough enough at-bats. We just didn’t hit the ball hard enough to make something happen.”
LaCedra provided all the offense she would need with a solo homer in the first and added some insurance with an RBI double in the third.
“We tried not to pitch to her, but she’s such a good hitter that if the ball is around the plate, she got it,” said Ciccolo.
For Central, things came apart in the four-run Lowell fifth, a frame that saw the hosts commit three errors.
“The (postgame) conversation we just had was about our defense,” said Ciccolo. “We knew she was going to be good. We knew that she would limit us offensively, so we had to only give 21 outs, and we didn’t. We fell apart a couple times.
“I just think we fell apart, and that’s the disappointing piece to this.”
Defensively, Central did come up with a couple nice plays early. Third baseman Caitlin Milner made a sweet play on a sizzling two-hopper to end the Lowell threat in the third. Left-fielder Ava Shea gunned down a Red Raider attempting to score from second on a hit to kill another rally.
Julia Malowitz, Bella Boyer and Sruth Kandru had the Central hits on a day where nobody touched third base.
The Raiders, now 3-4 including a pair of losses in Florida over the April vacation, had their best chance of the day to score in the second, down 1-0. Boyer singled and moved to second on a sac bunt by Shea. Kandru then roped a two-out missile … right at the center-fielder … and that was it.
Central, which had won two straight coming in, now faces a key week on the slate with road games at Chelmsford (Monday) and Haverhill (Wednesday) followed by a Friday home date with Andover.
“I think we’re going to be on a bit of a roller-coaster,” said Ciccolo. “Most of our kids out here are freshmen and sophomores, which is no excuse. If you’re out here you have to be able to play your spot, but it’s going to take us some time to consistently play good softball.”
Lowell 9, Central Catholic 0
Central (0): Malowitz 1b 3-0-1, Boucher 2b 2-0-0, Milner 3b 2-0-0, Rapaglia p 3-0-0, Fox c 3-0-0, Boyer rf 3-0-1, Shea lf 3-0-0, Kandru ss 3-0-1, Barr cf 2-0-0, Totals 24-0-3
WP: LaCedra; LP: Rapaglia
Lowell (6-3): 1 0 1 0 4 3 0 — 9
Central Catholic (3-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
