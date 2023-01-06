NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack senior defenseman Liam Dennison went down in the preseason with an injury that, at one point, looked like it might keep him out for the entire season.
This week, Dennison was back on the ice at Lawler Arena and skated as a full participant in practice.
Dennison, according to Merrimack head coach Scott Borek, got back on skates about a month ago.
“He skated this week in full contact,” Borek said on this week’s TMR Podcast (Ep. #83). “He’s had an unbelievable rehab. Credit to him and Derek (Lautieri), our trainer. He has himself in a really good space. I’m not sure if he’ll be eligible for this weekend but he will be sooner than we thought. It’s exciting for him and our team.”
Dennison’s return” could spark a Merrimack team that is coming off its worst defeat of the season, 6-1, to Providence last week.
“Our team has watched his rehab,” Borek said. “It’s exciting. He brings a September energy to a team in the middle of a grind. That’s helpful. He’s a senior and he’s been a leader since the day he got here. I’m excited for him because he’ll play this year, which I didn’t think he’d be able to do not too long ago. He’s also in a place now where he’s going to impact our defense in an impactful way.”
Dennison established himself as one of Merrimack’s best defensemen in the defensive zone. Ironically, his return to practice comes just days after the Warriors allowed their most goals of the season.
He’ll also inject plenty of experience into a unit that has just one senior (Slava Demin).
“His return is coming at the right time,” said Borek. “He’s played a lot of hockey for us. He had a really good junior season in the second half last season. We went into the year looking to rely on him, and obviously losing him was tough. It gave other guys a chance to move their game forward. Frankly, I thought we could have been better defensively last weekend and him being ready now is a really good thing. I think we were lackadaisical on the back end. We didn’t help much from the forward end either on Saturday.”
In addition, Mark Hillier was a full participant at practice this week. Hillier blocked a shot in the second period last Friday against Dartmouth and did not return to the game (but he did remain on the bench). Hillier didn’t play on Saturday against Providence and he missed practice on Monday but he returned on Tuesday.
“He’s good,” Borek said.
