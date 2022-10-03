There are lots of reasons why this year’s Red Sox club failed. Injuries, poor roster construction and bad pitching all played a role, but one under-appreciated issue that needs to be corrected is the club’s abysmal production from the leadoff spot.
Ideally a good leadoff hitter should set the table for the offense. In the old days leadoff guys tended to be speedy slap hitters like Ichiro Suzuki who hit lots of singles and then caused havoc on the base paths. Now they tend to boast more power, but they still got on base a lot and are among the most productive hitters on the team.
That hasn’t been the case for the Red Sox, and as a result it’s often felt like the team’s best hitters have always come to the plate with nobody on and at least one out.
The numbers tell the whole story. Heading into Sunday this year’s Red Sox leadoff hitters had collectively batted only .238 with a .298 on-base percentage and .675 OPS. All three of those figures ranked third worst of any lineup spot, ahead of only the eighth and ninth hitters.
Worse, Red Sox leadoff men drew only 47 walks, tied for second fewest in the lineup with the seventh spot and ahead of only the nine hole, and led the club with 178 strikeouts.
Collectively, Red Sox leadoff hitters have posted an OPS+ of only 88, which means their production has been 12% worse than league average. That’s tied for 22nd in baseball, and most of the teams below them rank among the dregs of the league.
How did this happen? The Red Sox have primarily used three players as leadoff hitter throughout the season, Kiké Hernández, Jarren Duran and Tommy Pham. Hernández (42 games) held the role throughout 2021 but was limited by injury the first two months and hasn’t batted leadoff much since his return from the injured list in mid-August.
Duran (39 games) took over as leadoff man in June and ideally the job would have been his for the rest of the season. Between his elite speed and ability to drive the ball to all fields, Duran has the perfect profile of a modern leadoff hitter, but the reality hasn’t been quite as rosy. He’s struggled to get on base, strikes out way too much and eventually was demoted after batting close to .180 over a two month stretch.
As for Pham, he now leads the team with 43 games started as leadoff hitter. He’s given the Red Sox roughly league average production, but still doesn’t get on base as often as you’d like and strikes out too much. Ideally he’d bat closer to the middle of the order, but with Hernández still not producing to his usual standards the Red Sox really don’t have many better options.
That can’t be the case again next season. Whether the Red Sox add an impact bat who can hit leadoff or count on Hernández or Duran to improve, the club needs more from the top of the lineup.
