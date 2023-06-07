LAWRENCE -- A year ago, Caitlin Milner and Julia Malowitz were kids, a freshman and a sophomore, the start of something special.
While a year later the Central Catholic softball team is one of the most well-rounded teams in the area, this duo, now “veterans” to this state tournament and high-end softball, are a sophomore and a junior all-in on the leap to greatness.
Central Catholic buried Arlington, start to finish, in the Division 1 Round of 16, winning 14-2 in five innings -- due to the 12-run mercy rule after five innings. Milner was 2 for 2 with two walks, Malowitz scored twice and allowed only three hits while striking out six of the last eight Arlington batters, and both were near-perfect.
“It’s what they do,” said Central coach Stacy Ciccolo. “Julia has been doing this all year. And Caitlin is just a really good, consistent hitter. I’m proud of their growth. But the best part is they are great kids, too.”
Mind you, this top-seeded Central team, now 21-1, is loaded all around this young duo. And like they did in their 16-3 win over Beverly in the state tourney opener, there were more than a handful of contributors in this blowout win over Arlington.
Junior catcher Olivia Moeckel, who like Malowitz and Milner was first-team All-MVC, was 3 for 4 with two RBI. Second team All-MVC Zaynah Wotkowicz, who blasted a grand slam a few days ago against Beverly, added a booming double and triple on Wednesday.
In fact, Milner, Moeckel and Wotkowicz (two RBI) started the four-run first inning assault with hits.
Central went ahead 5-1 in second inning with Olivia Boucher contributing an RBI double, and then added four more runs in the fourth inning thanks to four straight walks and a two-RBI single by Moeckel.
Arlington sort of fell apart in the fifth inning, with three errors and a wild pitch, before Ava Perrotta’s RBI single gave Central the 12-run lead and ended the game right there.
“Our lineup is incredible, one through nine,” said Milner. “It’s not two or three players, it’s everybody every game.”
It wasn’t until a few hours later when it was realized that Central’s next opponent, in the Elite 8, will be Methuen, which stunned a 18-3 Bridgewater Raynham team, 3-1, about 80 miles away.
Malowitz resides in Methuen and understands what’s at stake.
“That would be fun,” she said.
Central Catholic 14, Arlington 2
Division 1 Round of 16
Arlington (2): Fotopoulos cf 3-2-2, Guiney c 1-0-0, Vartanian dp 2-0-1, Fisher p 2-0-1, Levy 1b 2-0-0, Obedzinshi 2b 2-0-0, Kenneally rf 2-0-0, Edwards lf 2-0-0, Deangelis ss 2-0-0, Totals 18-2-3
Central Catholic (14): Julia Malowitz p 3-2-1, Jill Clements pr 0-1-0, Oliva Boucher 2b 2-2-1, Caitlin Milner 3b 2-2-2, Olivia Moeckel c 4-2-3, Zaynah Wotkowicz rf 4-2-2, Katie Fox ss 4-0-0, Ava Perrotta 1b 4-0-2, Amelia Ovalles dp 3-1-0, Bella Boyer cf 2-2-0, Totals 27-14-11
RBI – A: Vartanian; CC: Boucher, Milner, Moeckel 2, Perrotta, Wotkowicz 2
WP – Malowitz; LP – Fisher
A – 101 00 – 2
CC – 410 36 – 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.