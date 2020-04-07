While Andover's Tori Roche’s playing career is over at Babson College, at least collegiately, she has decided to continue in competitive sports ... as a coach.
She is currently chatting it up with a few schools as a grad assistant beginning in the fall.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Roche, who will graduate with a degree in business administration at Babson University.
“It would be in field hockey or softball, which I love both. I love the speed of field hockey, running around the field. Softball is a straight turnaround, slower and more mentally challenging. I liked having the balance.”
