Julien Acevedo-Torres rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries, and Whittier rolled to a 28-7 victory over Malden on Thursday night.
Acevedo-Torres scored the Wildcats' first touchdown, a 46-yard run, and their last score, a 39-yard run.
Whittier (2-0) quarterback Cam West looked right at home in the newly-installed spread offense. The junior was 15-of-22 passing for 189 yards and a 28-yard touchdown to Noah Mercier. Ryan Archambault led the Wildcats with three catches for 67 yards.
"Julien was running great, he's so fast," said Whittier head coach Kevin Bradley. "Cam did a very good job. He's still young and learning the game, and he did a great job hitting multiple receivers. And our line played a great game."
Jyzaiah Ferreira (TD run) led the Whittier defense with 12 tackles. Jake Richard, Jeremy Rousseau and Tuko Efosa applied heavy pressure up front, leading to four interceptions. Wildcats Tom Galvin, Niko Burke, Adam Chase and Nick Almaanzar each had a pick.
"It's really exciting to be 2-0," said Bradley. "These are kids that didn't get a chance to play on a senior-heavy team last year, and now they're out there having fun and working hard."
Whittier 28, Malden 7
Whittier (2-0): 6 8 6 8 — 28
Malden: 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
W — Julien Acevedo-Torres 46 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
W — Noah Mercier 28 pass from Cam West (Bryant Eno rush)
Third Quarter
W — Jyzaiah Ferreira 4 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
W — Torres 39 run (Niko Burke rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Julien Acevedo-Torres 16-186, Jyzaiah Ferreira 6-38, Mark Brown 4-12, Niko Burke 2-28, Cam West 1-6
PASSING: Cam West 15-22, 189
RECEIVING: Noah Mercier 3-36, Ryan Archambault 3-67, Burke 5-52, Eno Bryant 3-22, Cam Richards 1-12
