NORTH ANDOVER — The college part of Damien Williams and Tyler Roberts’ football careers ended yesterday at Duane Stadium.
Their team, Merrimack College, got trounced 52-23 by St. Francis University in the Northeast Conference title game between undefeated conference foes.
And score was closer than the actual game. St. Francis was the much better team from box to wire.
But within about 15 minutes of the final gun, Williams and Roberts were beaming — about Merrimack College and its football program.
The two had different journeys.
Williams, a native of Oxon Hill, Md., transferred in from St. Anselm for a year.
Roberts, from nearby Wilmington, was a five-year Warrior, and one of the school’s most decorated tight ends in program history.
After the tough loss, the school’s first official NEC “championship” game, the team was honoring the seniors and post-grads whom, like Williams and Roberts, are done.
Players (still with eligibility), cheerleaders and dancers lined up on each side, creating a tunnel of sorts, with coach Dan Curran in the middle meeting each senior and their families.
You’d have never known Merrimack lost by four touchdowns.
“When you’re a kid and you play football, you want play Division 1 football,” said the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Roberts. “I wasn’t thinking of Merrimack. But as it turned out, Merrimack was the perfect place for me. The football was incredible. We had some great teams like this year.
“But the best part was the locker room, the relationships. Those are memories for a lifetime. The school and these people are my family. They always will be.”
When Williams’ name was called, teammates were yelling his name wildly, as if he had been there for five years.
His first day as a Warrior was this summer.
“I had played against Merrimack, so I got a feel for what they were about. There was a nice aura about the people,” said Williams. “But then I got here and it was even better. I feel like this is my home. The way these guys accepted me, from Day 1, I will never forget.”
Of course, it helps playing for a winner. and this Merrimack program is all that and more.
The 8-3 final record, which included a 6-1 conference mark, doesn’t tell the entire story.
Merrimack blew the end of the game against Harvard, which would’ve been an epic upset. and in that same game Merrimack lost its starting quarterback, and thrust in a freshman, Gavin McCusker, who “managed” his way to a 7-1 record as a starter.
Incredibly, Merrimack went from an all-guns-a-blazin’ offense to one that ran the ball obsessively.
To do that and win is amazing.
“That’s what I’m saying,” said Roberts. “Under coach Curran we adapt to whatever the circumstances are. You don’t complain. You figure it out. It’s what we do at Merrimack. Whatever it takes to win, we do it.”
Merrimack’s venture into Division 1 athletics was deemed a big risk by a lot of people. Why do it? Why football when schools like Boston University and Northeastern disbanded their programs?
“Because football belongs here,” said Merrimack president Chistopher Hopey. “Look at this atmosphere. Look around campus. This place is rocking. I love it. But what I love most is our students love it.”
Which brings us back to Williams and Roberts, two different paths with the same Merrimack message.
“I played at every school in our conference,” said Roberts. “Our fans were by far the best. We were packed almost every game the last two years. It’s an awesome experience.”
A few minutes the game, after hugging each assistant coach, St. Francis University head coach Chris Villarrial looked over at the Merrimack players kneeling while Curran spoke to them.
“I am so impressed with Merrimack and their program,” said Villarrial. “They are tough. They come at you and at you. Even today, when things weren’t going their way, they played until the final minute. We knew we had to play our best and we did. What a great atmosphere it was here. and watch out for that program over there.”
Williams and Roberts, like a few other Merrimack seniors, hope their careers aren’t done just yet. There are pro leagues here and overseas, and Merrimack is producing talent the pro scouts are checking out.
“It’s weird I’m saying this after only one season here, but it was one of the best of my life,” said Williams. “Thank you, Merrimack.”
