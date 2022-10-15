ANDOVER – The Greater Lawrence Tech Reggies may not have a win to show for it, but they continue to fight.
Friday night at Louis E. Gleason Field, the Reggies fell to 0-6 with a 14-8 loss to Northeast Tech. It was the fourth straight defeat by a margin of a touchdown or less for Greater Lawrence.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Northeast struck first on a 28-yard TD pass from Chris Zullo to Steven Day. Zullo’s two-point rush made it 8-0 with just over two minutes to halftime.
The Reggies welcomed quarterback Isaiah Suero back from the injured list. He had missed the previous two games with what was termed a high ankle sprain.
Javious Calderon ran hard in the third and looked to have gotten the Reggies on the board with a 15-yard TD, only to see that washed away by a penalty flag. Suero then got sacked to end the threat.
“It was his first game back, so I give him credit to play at this point,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “He is playing a lot better and hopefully he gets better as it goes on. I think it was just because he had a little rust because it was his first game back.”
The Reggies showed some grit, though, pulling even in the third.
Richard Torpey’s four-yard TD run tightened the score and the two-point pass from Suero to Christian Sanchez evened things at 8-8 with 3:01 left in the quarter.
But Northeast, now 2-4, would not be denied.
Zullo ran for a seven-yard TD with 8:03 to play, a score that proved to be the game winner.
Twice the Reggies threatened in the fourth, but they just couldn’t break through.
“Today we played more as a team and got better,” said Suero. “We kept our heads up. We’ve just got to execute better and become overall better as a team.”
Greater Lawrence next hosts 2-3 Greater Lowell on Friday night at 6 p.m.
