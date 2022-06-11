Kerri Finneran scored a team-high four goals as No. 5-seeded Central Catholic rolled past No. 12 Acton-Boxboro in the Division 1 Round of 16. Kiara Edmunds added three goals and two assists and Cecelia Sinopoli, Nicolette Licare and Grace Lydon each scored twice for the Raiders.
Grace Cashman made 11 saves for Central Catholic, which will next take on No. 4 Wellesley. The time, date and location are TBA.
North Andover boys fall short
No. 10 North Andover boys lacrosse fell to No. 7 Franklin 12-7 in the Division 1 Round of 16. The Scarlet Knights finished the season 15-5.
Andover girls tennis bows out
No. 4 Andover girls tennis suffered its first loss of the season, falling to No. 5 Winchester 5-0 in the Division 1 Round of 8. The Golden Warriors finished the season 20-1.
