Madi Gibeault delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh as No. 5 Pinkerton rallied for four runs in the final inning to earn a 10-9 walkoff win over No. 12 Bedford in the Division I first round. Leadoff hitter Lily Mason was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Maddie Schoenenberger was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Aby Alexander scored twice for the Astros, who host No. 13 Bedford on Saturday (4 p.m.)
Rioux dominates, Astros move on
Tom Rioux allowed just two hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort, as No. 2 Pinkerton beat No. 15 Spaulding 10-0 in the Division I first round.
Lorenzo Corsetto made nose out of the No. 9 spot, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Reilly Beaulieu and Conor Stacy each added two RBIs, for the Astros, who will next host No. 7 Winnacunnet on Saturday (4 p.m.) in the Division I quarterfinals.
Pitching leads Jags to tourney upset
Keegan Parke allowed just three hits over 5.1 innings, and Aaron Osiek followed with 1.2 innings of shutout relief as No. 12 Windham upset No. 5 Concord 3-1 in the Division 1 first round.
John Haga notched two hits and two RBIs and Paul Armstrong had two hits and scored a run for the Jaguars, who travel to face No. 4 Londonderry on Saturday (4 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.
McShan, Central volleyball advance
Ryan McShan scored team-highs with 19 kills and four blocks to help No. 31 Central Catholic beat No. 34 Doherty in the Division 1 preliminary round. Jaithian Medina added 20 service points and Juanjose Cabrera had 17 digs for the Raiders, who will travel to No. 2 Westford Academy on Sunday (noon).
Jags roll into quarters
No. 3 Windham rolled past No. 14 Alvirne 20-3 in the Division II first round. The Jaguars will host No. 6 Winnacunnet on Saturday, 5 p.m.
Owls stay hot
No. 4 Timberlane defeated No. 13 Hollis Brookline 15-7 in the Division II boys lacrosse first round. The Owls advance to face No. 5 St. Thomas on Saturday (5 p.m.)
