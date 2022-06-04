Albert delivers walkoff, Pinkerton baseball advances
Jacob Albert‘s seventh inning infield grounder with the bases loaded plated Lorenzo Corsetto with the game-winning run as No. 2 Pinkerton earned a walk-off 2-1 victory over No. 7 Winnacunnet in the Division I Quarterfinals.
Tommy Rioux had an RBI triple in the fourth and Liam Doyle stuck out 10 and didn’t allow an earned run for the Astros, who will face No. 6 Exeter in the semis on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Pinkerton softball keeps rolling
Maddie Schoenenberger and Aby Alexander each drove in two runs as Pinkerton beat Bedford 5-3 in the Division I Quarterfinals. Ashleigh Lemay locked down the win with two innings of no-hit relief for the Astros, who will next face Exeter on Wednesday at Plymouth State (7 p.m.)
