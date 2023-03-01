Windham boys basketball has earned its shot at a rivalry upset vs. Pinkerton.
Behind stellar play by its three star jacks — Jack Koutrobis, Jack Begley and Jack Runde — the No. 7 Jaguars took down No. 10 Winnacunnet 50-37 in the Division I first round on Wednesday.
“Overall we came out and executed our game plan very well,” said coach Chris Corey. “Defensively you couldn’t ask for more than we gave tonight. To hold a team like that to just 37 points is huge.”
Koutrobis led the Jags with 15 points, while Begley added 14 points. Runde was a force on defense all night.
“(Koutrobis) has been our calming presence all year,” said Corey. “And he can really score from the point guard position. Anytime they cut into our lead, Begley was able to make a big play like knock down an open jumper to settle us down. And Runde held their top scorer, who is averaging over 20 points a game, to just 11 points. We always put them on the opponent’s top scorer.”
Windham will now travel to No. 2 Pinkerton on Saturday (7 p.m.) The Astros won the regular season matchup 76-45.
“It’s a very tough matchup,” said Corey. “We’re going to throw as much as possible at them and hopefully come up with the win. We believe we can give them a game and hopefully steal one.”
WHITTIER MOVES ON
Behind 21 points for Commonwealth Conference co-MVP Tyler Rice, No. 29-seeded Whittier boys basketball topped No. 36 Frontier Regional 90-54 in the Division 4 preliminary round on Wednesday.
Seniors JJ Rosado (16 points) and Xavier Lopez (14 points) dominated the paint while senior Anthony Moro and freshmen Zayden Goicochea excelled on defense for the Wildcats, who will travel to No. 4 Bourne in the Division 1 first round on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
PELHAM DOMINATES
Jasmine Becotte scored 30 points, and the Pelham defense never allowed more than eight points in a quarter as the No 3 Pythons rocked No. 14 Plymouth 69-17 in the Division II first round.
Addie Breault (8 points) and Abby McFarland (7 points) were the next top scorers for Pelham, which will next host No. 6 Milford on Saturday (7 p.m.)
PINKERTON HOCKEY ADVANCES, ANDOVER AND CENTRAL FALL
Pinkerton boys hockey took down Bow 3-0 in the Division I first round. The No. 11 Astros next travel to No 3 Bishop Guertin on Saturday (5:30 p.m.)
Central Catholic boys hockey fell to St. Mary’s of Lynn 2-0 in the Division 1 Round of 32 (first round).
Andover High boys hockey lost to Franklin in the Division 1 first round.
