YESTERDAY’S GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3
Round of 8
Pentucket 4, Foxboro 0
TUESDAY’S GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 4
at Burlington High School
Andover vs. Franklin, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 4
at Billerica High School
Haverhill vs. Newton North, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3
Round of 4
at Reading High School
Pentucket vs. Watertown
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
MIAA Division 1
Round of 4
at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
Central Catholic vs. St. John's Prep, 7 p.m.
MIAA Division 4
Round of 4
Manning Field, Lynn
Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
NH Division 2
Finals
Location TBA
Timberlane vs. Milford, 1 p.m.
