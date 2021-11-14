YESTERDAY’S GAMES

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3

Round of 8

Pentucket 4, Foxboro 0

TUESDAY’S GAMES

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 4

at Burlington High School

Andover vs. Franklin, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 4

at Billerica High School

Haverhill vs. Newton North, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3

Round of 4

at Reading High School

Pentucket vs. Watertown

FRIDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

MIAA Division 1

Round of 4

at Cawley Stadium, Lowell

Central Catholic vs. St. John's Prep, 7 p.m.

MIAA Division 4

Round of 4

Manning Field, Lynn

Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

NH Division 2

Finals

Location TBA

Timberlane vs. Milford, 1 p.m.

