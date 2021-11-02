211013-et-cru-Volleyball-12.JPG

Haverhill's Morgan Flaherty blocks North Andover's Maeve Gaffny shot in their matchup last month. Both teams have high hopes in the upcoming Division 1 tournament.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

TODAY'S GAMES

GIRLS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

at Ball Stadium, Exeter

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 6:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1

Preliminaries

Durfee at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4

Preliminaries

Wahconah at Whittier

Charlestown at Greater Lawrence

Mass. Division 5

Preliminaries

Smith Vocational at Fellowship, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

VOLLEYBALL

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

at Pinkerton Academy

Windham vs. Hollis-Brookline, 5 p.m.

Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mass. Division 1 Prelims

Worcester Doherty at North Andover

Andover at Wellesley

Central Catholic at Revere.

Mass. Division 3 Prelims

East Boston at Pentucket

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

FOOTBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Lawrence at Springfield Central, 6 p.m.

Everett at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Weymouth at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Andover at Wachusett, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 2

Round of 16

North Andover at Natick, 6 p.m.

N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinals

Gilford-Belmont at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen at Winchester, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Acton-Boxboro, 4 p.m.

Westford-Brookline winner at Andover, 5 p.m.

Attleboro at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 6

CROSS COUNTRY

Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls: 2:30 p.m.

Boys: 3:20 p.m.

FOOTBALL

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.

N.H. Division 3 Semifinals

Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.

Mass. Division 5

Round of 16

at Haverhill Stadium

Triton vs. Pentucket, noon

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Arlington at Methuen, 5 p.m,

SUNDAY, Nov. 7

SWIMMING

North Sectionals

at WPI, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3

Round of 32

Belchertown-Norwell winner vs. Pentucket (at Haverhill), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

New Englands

at Thetford, Vermont

Girls: 11:30 a.m.

Boys: 12:30 p.m.

Mass. Divisional Meets

Division 1, Wrentham

Division 2, Gardner

Division 3, Stanley Park

SATURDAY, Nov. 20

CROSS COUNTRY

Mass. All-States

at Wrentham Development Center

10 a.m.

