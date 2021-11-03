YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

at Pinkerton Academy

Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 2

Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0

Mass. Division 4

Preliminaries

Wahconah 3, Whittier 2

BOYS SOCCER

Mass. Division 1 Prelims

North Andover 4, Worcester Doherty 0

Wellesley 2, Andover 1

Central Catholic 2, Revere 1

Mass. Division 3 Prelims

East Boston 2, Pentucket 1

FRIDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Lawrence at Springfield Central, 7:15 p.m.

Everett at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Weymouth at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Andover at Wachusett, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 2

Round of 16

North Andover at Natick, 6 p.m.

N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinals

Gilford-Belmont at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen at Winchester, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Acton-Boxboro, 4 p.m.

Westford-Brookline winner at Andover, 5 p.m.

Attleboro at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

N.H. Division 3 Quarterfinals

Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Haverhill at Lexington, 1 p.m.

Mass. Division 3

Round of 16

Triton at Pentucket (Haverhill), 3 p.m.

