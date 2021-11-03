YESTERDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
at Pinkerton Academy
Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 2
Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0
Mass. Division 4
Preliminaries
Wahconah 3, Whittier 2
BOYS SOCCER
Mass. Division 1 Prelims
North Andover 4, Worcester Doherty 0
Wellesley 2, Andover 1
Central Catholic 2, Revere 1
Mass. Division 3 Prelims
East Boston 2, Pentucket 1
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Lawrence at Springfield Central, 7:15 p.m.
Everett at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Weymouth at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Andover at Wachusett, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 2
Round of 16
North Andover at Natick, 6 p.m.
N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinals
Gilford-Belmont at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Methuen at Winchester, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Acton-Boxboro, 4 p.m.
Westford-Brookline winner at Andover, 5 p.m.
Attleboro at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
N.H. Division 3 Quarterfinals
Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Haverhill at Lexington, 1 p.m.
Mass. Division 3
Round of 16
Triton at Pentucket (Haverhill), 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.