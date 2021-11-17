YESTERDAY’S GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3
Round of 4
Watertown 1, Pentucket 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
MIAA Division 1
Round of 4
at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.
MIAA Division 4
Round of 4
Manning Field, Lynn
Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
NH Division 2
Finals
Pinkerton Academy
Timberlane vs. Milford, 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Finals
Andover vs. Walpole, time and location TBA
