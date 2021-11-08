210916-et-cru-GirlsSoccer-7.JPG

North Andover’s Jordan Lamphere, here against Methuen, scored a crucial goal in the Scarlet Knights’ tourney win over Framingham on Sunday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS SOCCER

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (PKs)

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3 Round of 32

Pentucket 5, Norwell 0

TUESDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS SOCCER

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

North Andover at Hingham, 5 p.m.

Andover at Algonquin, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Lexington at Andover, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic at Franklin, 5 p.m.

Mass. Division 3

Round of 16

Bishop Stang at Pentucket, time TBA

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 8

Methuen at Franklin, 7 p.m.

St. John’s Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.

Saturday’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

N.H. Division 1

Semifinals

Salem at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

N.H. Division 2

Semifinals

St. Thomas at Timberlane, 1 p.m.

N.H. Division 3

Championship

Exeter High School

Trinity vs. Pelham, 1 p.m.

Mass. Division 5

Round of 8

Old Rochester at Pentucket (Trinity Stadium), time TBA

