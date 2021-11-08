YESTERDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (PKs)
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3 Round of 32
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
TUESDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS SOCCER
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
North Andover at Hingham, 5 p.m.
Andover at Algonquin, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Lexington at Andover, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Franklin, 5 p.m.
Mass. Division 3
Round of 16
Bishop Stang at Pentucket, time TBA
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.
Peabody at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 8
Methuen at Franklin, 7 p.m.
St. John’s Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
N.H. Division 1
Semifinals
Salem at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
N.H. Division 2
Semifinals
St. Thomas at Timberlane, 1 p.m.
N.H. Division 3
Championship
Exeter High School
Trinity vs. Pelham, 1 p.m.
Mass. Division 5
Round of 8
Old Rochester at Pentucket (Trinity Stadium), time TBA
