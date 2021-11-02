TODAY'S GAMES
GIRLS SOCCER
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
at Ball Stadium, Exeter
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1
Preliminaries
Durfee at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4
Preliminaries
Wahconah at Whittier
Charlestown at Greater Lawrence
Mass. Division 5
Preliminaries
Smith Vocational at Fellowship, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
VOLLEYBALL
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
at Pinkerton Academy
Windham vs. Hollis-Brookline, 5 p.m.
Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Mass. Division 1 Prelims
Worcester Doherty at North Andover
Andover at Wellesley
Central Catholic at Revere.
Mass. Division 3 Prelims
East Boston at Pentucket
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
FOOTBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Lawrence at Springfield Central, 6 p.m.
Everett at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Weymouth at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Andover at Wachusett, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 2
Round of 16
North Andover at Natick, 6 p.m.
N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinals
Gilford-Belmont at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Methuen at Winchester, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Acton-Boxboro, 4 p.m.
Westford-Brookline winner at Andover, 5 p.m.
Attleboro at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 6
CROSS COUNTRY
Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls: 2:30 p.m.
Boys: 3:20 p.m.
FOOTBALL
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.
N.H. Division 3 Semifinals
Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.
Mass. Division 5
Round of 16
at Haverhill Stadium
Triton vs. Pentucket, noon
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Arlington at Methuen, 5 p.m,
SUNDAY, Nov. 7
SWIMMING
North Sectionals
at WPI, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3
Round of 32
Belchertown-Norwell winner vs. Pentucket (at Haverhill), 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 13
CROSS COUNTRY
New Englands
at Thetford, Vermont
Girls: 11:30 a.m.
Boys: 12:30 p.m.
Mass. Divisional Meets
Division 1, Wrentham
Division 2, Gardner
Division 3, Stanley Park
