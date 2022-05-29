METHUEN – If Methuen High softball coach Jason Smith sought answers as to whether his team was ready for the upcoming Division 1 state tournament, the Rangers provided them in the key three-inning sequence in Sunday night’s Methuen Invitational title game.
With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth, Kyra Meuse blasted a key, two-out RBI triple to crack the tie.
Handed the lead, pitcher Ilene Rickard then attacked and fought through the heart of Amesbury’s order in the sixth – with a little help, of course.
With two on and two out in the Indians’ seventh, shortstop Brooke Tardugno ranged up the middle for a web gem, stealing a hit and most likely the tying run by gunning down Amesbury’s Alana Delisle for the final out of the frame.
Then in the seventh, with two on and the Indians bunting, Ari Baez came in, fired a strike to second baseman Kiele Coleman at first for the second out of the frame. Clutch Coleman saw the wide turn by the runner at third and zipped a laser to Tardugno at the bag, ending the 3-2 victory with the uncanny 5-4-6 double play.
Timely hitting, pitching and some sick defense. Check, check and check.
The victory secured back-to-back Methuen Invite titles for the Rangers, locked down a 15-5 mark on the year and handed the Cape Ann League champion Indians (19-1) their only loss of the regular season.
“They are a very good team with multiple pitchers that are excellent,” said Smith. “I think this is a really good test going into the tournament. It says a lot about our team. I was happy we recovered. We stumbled a little bit early, but we didn’t hang our heads and we were able to come up with some big hits in some big spots.”
Amesbury, the Division 3 state runner-up, had built an early 2-0 lead against Rickard, but the Rangers never buckled.
In the Methuen third, Colleen McNamara drew a walk, and her pinch-running sister, Delaney, sped home when Coleman unleashed a mammoth two-run homer to right center.
And that’s how things stayed until the Ranger half of the fifth.
“I was thinking contact at the plate, line drive and it was a good pitch low, which I like. I drove it. I was expecting it outside” said the sophomore Coleman, who earned the tournament Most Valuable Player. “It was a good team win.”
Rickard went the route, allowing just one earned run on five hits with two walks. She was steady and kept Amesbury off balance all night, striking out five.
“This makes us more confident going in to the playoffs,” said Coleman. “We’re feeling good, feeling connected as a team.”
KNIGHTS WIN CONSOLATION
In the earlier consolation game, North Andover scored seven runs in the second inning and rolled past Andover, 9-4.
Josilin Gove struck out eight in six innings of work for the win. She helped her own cause with a pair of hits.
Maeve Gaffny drove in three runs for the winners.
Alyssa Sellinger had three hits for Andover.
