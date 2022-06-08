No. 20 Andover gave No. 13 Chelmsford a battle in the Division 1 girls lacrosse Round of 32. The Warriors held a 6-5 lead at the half but couldn’t hold on, falling 9-7.
The Warriors closed out the year at 11-8.
Hayley Carver led the Warriors with a pair of goals, while Tess Gobiel and Lily Farnham each pitched in a one goal and two assists.
Rose MacLean, Hailey Doherty and Molly D’Agostino also scored goals, and Allie Batchelder had a pair of saves in net.
KNIGHTS ELIMINATED
Weymouth, the tenth seed, took out No. 23 North Andover, 13-5, in the Division 1 girls lax round of 32.
Janie Papell had three North Andover goals. Emma Scully pitched in a goal and an assist, and Maisie wood had a goal.
Sam Melville made eight saves in the loss.
RANGERS TOPPLED
Methuen suffered a 20-3 boys lacrosse at Xaverian in the Rangers’ tourney opener.
Joey Casarano, Braeden Carter and David Rizzo had the goals for the 8-11 Rangers. Logan Fritchy pitched in an assist, while AJ Smith made was a busy man with 22 saves in goal.
MORSE IMMENSE, RAIDERS FALL
St. John’s of Shrewsbury had to survive a monster day from Central Catholic’s Easton Morse, and the hosts did, edging the Raiders, 13-10, in the Division 1 Round of 32 opener.
Morse netted seven goals in the defeat for Central, while Quinton Delorey (2 goals) and Mikey Ryan (one goal ,one assist) also hit the scoresheet.
EXETER OUSTS PINKERTON
Exeter High School ended Pinkerton Academy’s run to in the NHIAA Division I softball semifinals, 12-0.
Pinkerton finished the year at 15-6.
Exeter moved to 19-1 and will face off with 19-1 Concord in the state title game on Saturday.
