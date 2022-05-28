The Methuen High girls got everything they could handle and more from North Andover High pitcher Brigid Gaffny.
The Rangers simply found a way, willing themselves to the 1-0 win on Friday night in the 21st Methuen Invitational Softball Tournament.
Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Burnham Road Softball Complex, the Rangers will battle unbeaten Amesbury High for the tournament championship. The Indians, now 18-0 out of the Cape Ann League, advanced with a 12-0 win over Andover High in Friday night’s other semifinal.
The Knights’ Gaffny and Methuen’s Mackenzie Yirrell hooked up in a classic pitchers’ duel, each spinning five-hitters.
Methuen plated the lone run of the night in the fifth.
With one out, Thyanais Santiago singled and bumped up to second on Avry Nelson’s sac bunt. With two outs, Colleen McNamara belted an RBI double to score Santiago.
That was all the offense Yirrell, who walked nobody, would need.
Also on Friday night, the Hillie Baseball Classic continued with a massive upset in the semifinals of the Pena Division.
Methuen High stunned North Andover, 6-3, to earn a shot at the state’s top team, unbeaten Austin Prep. The Cougars also won on Friday night, dropping the host team, Haverhill, 12-0.
Here’s a look at all the scores and upcoming schedule from both events this weekend.
21st METHUEN INVITATIONAL SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
All games at Burnham Road Field, Methuen
Friday’s Games
Amesbury 12, Andover 0
Methuen 1, North Andover 0
Saturday’s Games
Consolation: Andover vs. North Andover, 5 p.m.
Championship: Methuen vs. Amesbury, 7 p.m.
HILLIE BASEBALL CLASSIC
All games at Haverhill Stadium
Thursday's Games
Karelis Division
Tewksbury 10, Salem (MA) 3
Lawrence 7, Marblehead 6
Friday's Games
Pena Division
Methuen 6, North Andover 2
Austin Prep 12, Haverhill 0
Saturday, May 28
Marblehead vs. Salem, Karelis Division Consolation, 10 a.m.
Haverhill vs. North Andover, Pena Division Consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Tewksbury vs. Lawrence, Karelis Division Championship, 3 p.m.
Methuen vs. Austin Prep, Pena Division Championship, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.