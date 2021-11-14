Knights' Amuan, Wieczorek both win 4 state titles
North Andover provided plenty of fireworks Friday at the Division 2 state swim meet.
Michigan recruit Malia Amuan took home four titles (2 individual, 2 relays) including smashing the meet and state records with a 49.73 in the 100 freestyle. The old state mark was a 50.09 by Eagle-Tribune MVP Michaela Chokureva of Andover in 2019. Amuan also demolished the 22-year-old meet record in the 200 IM (2:02.02), finishing about a half-second off the state record.
She had plenty of help as Hannah Wieczorek, Allie Shea and Diya Ackerman-Vallala also had brilliant meets, all members of the two winning relays. Wieczorek also won the 200 freestyle (1:53.79) and 100 backstroke (57.61). Ackerman-Vallala won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.03).
The Knights finished fifth as a team.
Andover's Moulson takes two golds
Andover's Charlotte Moulson delivered a huge Saturday, winning two gold medals at the Division 1 state swim meet.
Moulson won the 200 freestyle (1:54.83) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.93). She also swam on the 400 freestyle relay that placed second.
Also for Andover, which placed third as a team (424 points), Claire Neilly was second (2:10.07) and Amelia Barron was fourth (2:12.29) in the 200 IM. Neilly also placed second in the 100 butterfly (58.49)
Central Catholic's 200 freestyle relay swam to victory in 1:39.16. The team, according to MIAA.net, consisted of Maddison McAloon, Alexandra George, Julia Netishen and Julia Paradis. The Raiders finished fourth as a team (235).
Haverhill's Cailey Simard placed second in the diving (443.90). Hillie Carli Quinlan was runner-up in the 100 freestyle (54.17).
Andover field hockey rolls into Final 4
Unbeaten, top-seeded Andover field hockey advanced to the MIAA Division 1 Final Four by beating No. 8 Shrewsbury 1-0 in the Division 1 Round of 8 on Saturday.
The lone goal of the game came off a corner in the third period. Liv Beucler passed to Abby Miller, who sent the pass to Haley Carver, and she drilled it home.
Adelaide Weeden made four saves for the Golden Warriors (19-0-1), who will next take on No. 4 Franklin on Tuesday night (7 p.m.) at Burlington High School.
"Shrewsbury had some big, fast and aggressive players," said Andover head coach Maureen Noone. "Although we played them earlier in the season, we expected the score to be much closer than the 6-0 win we had the first time. And it was. Now we're excited to take on Franklin."
