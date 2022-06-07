Top-seeded and defending state champion Windham remained perfect on the volleyball season, pounding a 3-0 win over No. 8 Mascenic in Tuesday night’s state quarterfinals.
Now 16-0, Windham rolled 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14. Nick Furnari led the way with 16 kills, 10 aces and five digs. Kyle Gschwend dished out 28 assists with seven aces. Braeden Manti added 10 digs with seven aces.
On Thursday, the Jaguars head to Nashua North to face Londonderry, the fourth seed, in the Division I semifinals.
The Lancers topped Salem in three straight in the quarters.
For the Blue Devils, Matt McCloskey had nine kills and 14 digs, while Nathan Sullivan added seven kills. Tyler Valerio dished out 24 assists and also served seven points.
Salem finishes up the year at 13-6.
In one other volleyball quarterfinal on Tuesday night, Pinkerton Academy, the 10th seed, traveled to No. 2 Hollis Brookline and fell by a 3-0 score. The Astros closed out at 8-10.
Warrior girls roll in opener
The Andover High girls opened their postseason in style, knocking off Attleboro, 5-0, in their Division 1 Round of 32 matchup on Tuesday.
The Warriors got a singles sweep from Jennie Wang (6-1, 6-0), Rachel Chen (6-3, 6-2) and Mia Thomas (6-1, 6-0).
Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary strolled at first doubles, and Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim post a shutout at No. 2.
The No. 4 Warriors get right back into the swing of things on Thursday when they host No. 20 Chelmsford in the Round of 16 at 4 p.m.
Whittier Tech softball falls
The Whittier Tech girls fell behind 6-0 and 8-2 and never stopped fighting. In the end, the 12th-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 5 Archbishop Williams, 8-6, in the Division 4 Round of 16 on Tuesday.
