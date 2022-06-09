The Windham High boys gave themselves a shot to repeat, rapping Londonderry High, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-20 to advance to their third straight championship game.
Saturday night at 6 p.m., the Jaguars will battle with No. 2 seed Hollis Brookline for the title on the court at Nashua North High School.
Nick Furnari again led the way for Windham, smacking 15 kills with five aces and six digs.
Kyle Gschwend dished out 34 assists with 13 digs and seven service aces. Braeden Manti was all over the floor on defense with 17 digs and six assists.
Windham met HB twice in the regular season, coming away with a pair of 3-0 victories.
ANDOVER ADVANCES
The Andover High girls tennis team made it 20 straight wins on the year, eliminating fellow Merrimack Valley Conference rival Chelmsford, 5-0.
Jennie Wang, Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas were again unstoppable at singes, while the teams of Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary and Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim rolled in straight sets at doubles.
Saturday at 3, the Warriors will host Winchester.
WESTON WHIPS WILDCATS
The Whittier Tech boys lacrosse team got a pair of goals from Conor Walsh, but that was about it as Weston rolled, 16-2, in the Division 4 Round of 32 matchup.
Matt Venturi pitched in a pair of assists for the Wildcats, who finished up the solid campaign at 11-8.
WARRIORS ELIMINATED
Top-seeded Brookline ended a fine Andover High tennis season in the Division 1 Round of 16 with a 5-0 victory.
“All the Andover players battled hard, playing a lot of quality points,” said coach Mike Wartman, whose MVC champs (11-0 in league) finish up at 15-4 overall. “Doubles were particularly competitive with Nate Gelloman and Conor Rea at first and Peter Doan and Ayush Dewagan at second.”
